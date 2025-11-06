© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tourism from Mexico increases, despite new visa requirements

WBUR
Published November 6, 2025 at 9:01 AM PST

Visas cost more, and there are new requirements for visitors, including checking their social media for comments critical of the U.S. or the Trump administration.

Neighboring Canada and Mexico are usually the top countries for international visitors. But tariffs and President Trump’s disputes with Canada have many Canadians cancelling trips.

There was a dip in visitors from Mexico earlier this year. But they’re back and a bright spot for the U.S. tourism industry

KTEP’s Angela Kocherga reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR