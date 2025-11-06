© 2025 91.9 KVCR

'Rehab: An American Scandal' explores how treatment fails those with addiction

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 6, 2025 at 9:02 AM PST
The cover of "Rehab: An American Scandal" beside author Shoshana Walter. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster)
Courtesy of Simon & Schuster
As the opioid crisis grew in the United States, so did the number of centers for addiction treatment. But as investigative reporter Shoshana Walter writes in a new book, many of these centers fail to meet the needs of those with addictions and suffer from a lack of oversight.

Walter joins host Deborah Becker to talk about “Rehab: An American Scandal.” Walter also recommends people seeking help to use a government resource for finding treatment centers.

Book excerpt: ‘Rehab: An American Scandal’

By Shoshana Walter

Excerpted from “Rehab: An American Scandal” by Shoshana Walter.  Copyright © 2025 by Shoshana Walter. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

