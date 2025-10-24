© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Cost of Living: Frightening Halloween candy costs

By Alina Selyukh
Published October 24, 2025 at 12:43 AM PDT

Federal data shows the price of chewing gum and candy are going up more than eight percent from a year ago. How do the price hikes affect this Halloween season?

Copyright 2025 NPR
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
