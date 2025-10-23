© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harper Lee's 'The Land of Sweet Forever' showcases previously unpublished works

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 23, 2025 at 8:57 AM PDT
The cover of "The Land of Sweet Forever" and author Harper Lee. (Courtesy of HarperCollins and Rob Carr/AP)
Courtesy of HarperCollins and Rob Carr/AP
The cover of "The Land of Sweet Forever" and author Harper Lee. (Courtesy of HarperCollins and Rob Carr/AP)

“How thrilling, then, to encounter a time capsule from the start of Lee’s career.” That’s what Harper Lee biographer Casey Cep writes in the introduction to “The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays” by Harper Lee, published this week.

Cep joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss exactly what is in the previously unpublished eight short stories written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author in the decade before she wrote “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom