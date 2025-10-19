© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Maine farm turns getting lost into a prize-winning tradition

By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Ahmad Damen
Published October 19, 2025 at 2:07 PM PDT

Trujillo Family Orchards in Maine has claimed national corn maze honors five years in a row. Co-owner Jonathan Kenerson explains how they do it.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.