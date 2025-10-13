© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Gov. Abbott orders 'political ideologies' removed from Texas roadways

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 13, 2025 at 8:50 AM PDT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is threatening to withhold road funding from cities and counties if they fail to paint over colorful crosswalks and other “political” messaging along local roads.

The order aligns with a Trump administration initiative to “improve safety” by eliminating unnecessary “distractions” from American roads.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Houston Public Media’s Lucio Vasquez.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom