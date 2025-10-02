© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Revisiting a conversation about Jane Goodall's lifelong love of trees

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 2, 2025 at 8:54 AM PDT

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

Though the late Jane Goodall was best known for her work with chimps, she also felt a deep personal connection to trees. In April 2014, Goodall published “Seeds of Hope: Wisdom and Wonder from the World of Plants,” part memoir and part history of the plant world, which she wrote with Gail Hudson.

Goodall spoke with Robin Young about the book back in 2014, and we revisit that conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom