© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Our oceans are becoming more acidic. Why does that matter?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 2, 2025 at 8:47 AM PDT

As more carbon dioxide from fossil fuel pollution enters the oceans, the water gets more acidic. Researchers in a new study note that the ocean has gotten 30 to 40% more acidic since the beginning of the industrial revolution.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Matt Simon, senior staff writer at Grist, about what increasing ocean acidification means for marine life and the future of the planet as a whole.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom