How the Alliance of Black Orchestral Percussionists is preparing the next generation of musicians

Published September 29, 2025 at 8:51 AM PDT
Gabriel Harvey performing at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C. last July. (Courtesy of the Alliance of Black Orchestral Percussionists)
The Alliance of Black Orchestral Percussionists is a group started by a former percussionist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and two other orchestral percussionists.

The organization educates, trains and prepares Black musicians from across the country for the classical music world.

Music journalist Betto Arcos attended a performance of the group and a workshop to learn more.

