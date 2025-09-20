© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What does the CDC panel vote on childhood vaccine changes mean?

By Scott Simon,
Will Stone
Published September 20, 2025 at 4:44 AM PDT

Will Stone summarizes the CDC advisory committee's rollback of two vaccines for kids and the restrictions on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Will Stone
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
More News