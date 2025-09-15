© 2025 91.9 KVCR

What's next in the investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination

By Michel Martin
Published September 15, 2025 at 3:53 AM PDT

NPR's Michel Martin asks former FBI counterterrorism analyst Javed Ali about the next steps in the investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Michel Martin
