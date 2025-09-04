© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The music of Molly Drake, mother of Nick Drake, is finally having its moment

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 4, 2025 at 9:06 AM PDT
(L-R) Nick, Molly, Gabrielle Drake in 1967. (Courtesy of Rodney Drake/Bryter Music)
/
(L-R) Nick, Molly, Gabrielle Drake in 1967. (Courtesy of Rodney Drake/Bryter Music)

British singer-songwriter Nick Drake died at the age of 26 in 1974. His music went viral years after his death. Now the same thing is happening to his late mother, Molly Drake, a songwriter herself, who recorded songs in her home in the 1950s that seemed a decade ahead of their time. She died in 1996 at 77, and now her music is getting attention.

Host Robin Young speaks to her daughter and Nick Drake’s sister, Gabrielle Drake, and Richard Morton Jack, author of the biography “Nick Drake: The Life.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom