U.S. mass transit continues terminal struggle

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 3, 2025 at 8:48 AM PDT

U.S. mass transit continues to struggle with a funding crisis nationally. Now, it’s even impacting sports events.

With service cuts that reduced express trains still in effect, the Philadelphia Eagles football team issued a travel advisory for fans attending Thursday’s home opener, advising that travel times to the stadium would be longer than usual and that carpooling was a good alternative.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

