© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stephen King pens 'Hansel and Gretel' adaptation with illustrator Maurice Sendak

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 3, 2025 at 8:41 AM PDT
The cover of "Hansel and Gretel.: (Illustrated by Maurice Sendak, courtesy of HarperCollins)
/
The cover of "Hansel and Gretel.: (Illustrated by Maurice Sendak, courtesy of HarperCollins)

A new children’s picture book of the Grimm’s fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel” has illustrations by the late Maurice Sendak and text by horror master Stephen King.

Host Robin Young speaks with King about the book and his other work.

Illustration excerpt: ‘Hansel and Gretel’

By Stephen King, illustrated by Maurice Sendak

Courtesy of the Maurice Sendak Foundation.
/
Courtesy of the Maurice Sendak Foundation.

Reprinted with permission of the publisher, HarperCollins. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom