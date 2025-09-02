© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The difference between Trump and FDR's efforts to exert federal control

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 2, 2025 at 8:46 AM PDT

President Trump is facing intensifying scrutiny over his attempts to exert federal control during his second term. However, some are saying his actions are no different than those of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who worked to expand the size of the Supreme Court after it ruled against his New Deal policy.

Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss this comparison and how Trump and FDR’s presidential power grabs differ.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom