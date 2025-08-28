© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New film 'A Little Prayer' tells a loving, gentle Southern tale

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 28, 2025 at 8:51 AM PDT
David Strathairn and Jane Levy in "A Little Prayer." (Courtesy of Music Box Films)
/
David Strathairn and Jane Levy in "A Little Prayer." (Courtesy of Music Box Films)

The new film “A Little Prayer” tells the story of the bond between a North Carolina father and daughter-in-law, played by David Strathairn and Jane Levy. Their relationship is complicated by infidelity, post-traumatic stress disorder, and additional family drama.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Strathairn, Levy, Celia Weston, who plays the matriarch, and writer-director Angus MacLachlan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom