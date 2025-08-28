Authorities investigate motive behind Minnesota mass shooting

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Yesterday was a day of grief, shock and anger in Minneapolis after a heavily armed assailant shot through the stained glass windows of Annunciation Catholic Church, where children and adults gathered for Mass early Wednesday to celebrate the first week of school.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

An 8-year-old child and a 10-year-old child were killed in the pews of that church. Fourteen more children were wounded, along with three adults. By nightfall, hundreds of people came together to mourn at vigils across the city in a nearby school gym...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Singing) Our God, our help in ages past.

FADEL: ...In a city park.

(SOUNDBITE OF PERFORMANCE OF SIMON & GARFUNKEL'S "BRIDGE OVER TROUBLED WATER")

FADEL: The shooter has been identified as a 23-year-old former student. Authorities say they shot themselves behind the church.

MARTIN: The witnesses to yesterday's violence were young, like the victims. Here's 10-year-old Weston Halsne speaking to a local television station, KARE 11.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WESTON HALSNE: I just ran under the pew, and then I covered my head. My friend Victor, like, saved me, though, 'cause he laid on top of me, but he got hit.

MARTIN: His friend Victor, he says, was shot in the back. But he says he's OK.

FADEL: For the latest on what we know about this killing spree, we turn to reporter Matt Sepic of Minnesota Public Radio, who was at the scene throughout the day. Good morning, Matt.

MATT SEPIC, BYLINE: Hi, Leila.

FADEL: Matt, what else do we know about the significance of this place and about the people who were killed and wounded?

SEPIC: The church and school are an institution in south Minneapolis. Annunciation celebrated its 100th anniversary a few years ago. The victims spanned generations. In addition to the children who were hurt and killed, three parishioners in their 80s were also wounded. Police Chief Brian O'Hara says the prognosis for the wounded is good.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BRIAN O'HARA: All of the remaining victims are expected to survive. There is a range of injuries, however.

FADEL: Still very terrifying for them. Were you able to talk with any witnesses to this attack?

SEPIC: Pat Scallen is an alum of Annunciation School. He's still a parishioner there and lives down the block in the house where he grew up. Scallen said he thought at first that the gunshots were a roofing crew with pneumatic nail guns, but he realized quickly that it was rifle fire. Scallen says he ran to the scene just as several injured children were coming out of the church. He stayed with them until the first of many ambulances arrived. Scallen says he helped a boy who suffered a wound to his arm and a girl with a neck wound.

PAT SCALLEN: She was conscious. Her eyes were good, and she was just a brave little - then there was another boy who got grazed in the arm, I think. Another brave kid. They were all around fourth or fifth grade.

FADEL: So authorities have identified the suspect. What do they know about the person they say carried out this attack?

SEPIC: The shooter was named as Robin Westman. Westman was armed with a rifle, pistol and shotgun and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the rear of the church. O'Hara said the shooter purchased all of the weapons legally and recently. Westman left behind a video that was scheduled to post to YouTube at the time of the shooting. O'Hara said it appeared to show Westman at the scene and included some disturbing writings. The chief says the FBI worked with YouTube to have the video taken down.

FADEL: And how are leaders consoling their community in this moment?

SEPIC: As we heard, there were vigils Wednesday night. Another is set for this evening. At a news conference Wednesday, Archbishop Bernard Hebda read a message from Pope Leo. The pontiff said he was, quote, "profoundly saddened to learn of the loss of life and injuries" in the shooting, "and he sends his heartfelt condolences" to everyone affected.

FADEL: That's Matt Sepic of Minnesota Public Radio. Thank you for your reporting, Matt.

SEPIC: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.