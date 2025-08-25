Actor Wendell Pierce urges Americans to heed the lessons of Hurricane Katrina, 20 years later

/ Wendell Pierce attends the premiere of Netflix's "A King Like Me" at the IFC Center on Monday, June 16, 2025, in New York. (CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

This week marks the 20th anniversary of one of the country’s costliest natural disasters — measured not only in dollars, but in human lives.

More than 1,400 lives were lost when Katrina’s storm surge breached the levees, flooding 80% of New Orleans, including the historical Ponchartrain Park neighborhood where actor Wendell Pierce grew up and where his parents still lived when Katrina made landfall.

Pierce managed to evacuate his parents on time, but their house of 50 years was among those decimated.

Pierce, determined to rebuild, founded a non-profit land development company, and later wrote a memoir, “The Wind in the Reeds: A Storm, a Play and the City That Would Not be Broken,” about what he perceived as the human triumphs and profound failures in days, weeks and months after the storm. He joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to reflect on the anniversary and remember the lives that were lost.

