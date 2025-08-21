© 2025 91.9 KVCR

How to get more than one-word answers when talking to kids

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM PDT

Kids often give one-word answers to questions like “How was school?” or “What did you do today?”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets some advice on how to ask better questions to foster curiosity and conversation with kids from Shelbie Witte, the dean of the College of Education and Human Development at the University of North Dakota. She wrote about this topic in The Conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom