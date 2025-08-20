War continues on the ground in Ukraine as talks to end it press on

/ This photo provided by Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade press service, shows the ruined frontline town of Kostyantynivka, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Iryna Rybakova/Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade via AP)

Following the meetings in Alaska and at the White House on how to bring a diplomatic end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the war is still continuing on the front lines in Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dara Massicot, senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about where the fighting is concentrated and what gains Russia is hoping to make.

