How airlines get back up and running after strikes

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 20, 2025 at 8:45 AM PDT

Air Canada is gradually restarting operations after reaching an agreement with the union representing about 10,000 flight attendants to end their strike. The walkout has disrupted the plans of more than half a million travellers.

Seth Kaplan, Here & Now’s transportation analyst, talks with NPR’s Sarah McCammon about what it takes to get an airline up and running again after a major disruption. Also, he shares details about the lawsuit accusing Delta Air Lines and United Airlines of selling windowless ‘window seats.’

