© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Department shifts focus to free speech for conservatives in Europe

WBUR
Published August 19, 2025 at 8:55 AM PDT

Human rights activists are concerned about the way the Trump administration is changing the U.S. focus on some foreign policy issues.

In its latest country reports, the State Department has downplayed women’s and LGBTQ rights. The department is focusing more on free speech for conservatives in Europe.

As NPR’s Michele Kelemen reports, the State Department is also being reorganized to reflect this change in priorities.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR