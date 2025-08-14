Takeaways from Taylor Swift's podcast appearance: her new album, romance and more

After days of anticipation, Taylor Swift revealed the cover art and October release date for her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, in a wide-ranging podcast interview on Wednesday.

The singer, despite being famously forthcoming in her lyrics, has been relatively quiet about her personal life, including her extremely visible relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

But she shared new details about their romance, her 21-month Eras Tour, her upcoming album and more on a two-hour episode of New Heights, the podcast Kelce hosts with his brother, retired fellow footballer Jason Kelce. It was her first appearance on their podcast — and a full-circle moment.

"This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago," Swift said, referring to the now-infamous July 2023 episode where Kelce publicly expressed his interest after seeing her Eras Tour performance in Kansas City. Within months, she was attending his games.

The podcast is also what Swift used to announce her 12th studio album, after teasing details on social media and setting up a surprise countdown clock. At 12:12 a.m. on Tuesday, New Heights posted a clip of Swift on the show, taking a blurred-out vinyl record out of a case emblazoned with her initials.

The full episode dropped on Wednesday night, at which point Swift's social media accounts shared the track list and album art.

And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 ❤️‍🔥https://t.co/rIaG2Ezo7Z



Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift

📸: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott pic.twitter.com/QRzLbLpnUS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 13, 2025

Over 1 million people tuned in live, forcing the stream to temporarily glitch. The full version was posted to YouTube, where it had amassed more than 10 million views as of Thursday morning. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the episode.

What we know about The Life of a Showgirl

The Life of a Showgirl will be released on Oct. 3 — a date that fans noticed happens to fall on National Boyfriend Day and whose digits add up to 13, Swift's longtime lucky number.

Swift confirmed on the podcast that she wrote the new album in Europe during the Eras Tour. It's the second album to come from the tour, as she also wrote 2024's The Tortured Poets Department during the U.S. leg.

"I'd do like three shows in a row, I'd have three days off, I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour. I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating," Swift said, as Kelce added she was "literally living the life of a showgirl."

Swift produced the album not with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff but with Swedish producers Max Martin and Shellback, whom she worked with before on Red (2012), 1989 (2014) and Reputation (2017).

Swift also shared an image of the song's titles, which include "The Fate of Ophelia," "Elizabeth Taylor," "Father Figure," "Eldest Daughter," "Ruin the Friendship," "CANCELLED!" and the titular track featuring Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for Swift during part of her tour.

The album's orange and teal color theme, she explained, is because "it feels like kind of energetically how my life has felt."

"This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant," she said.

Swift described the songs as "bangers," saying her main goals for the album were "melodies that were so infectious that you're almost angry at it, and lyrics that are just as vivid but crisp and focused and completely intentional."

And she promised there would be no extra songs or surprise double album, as was the case with The Tortured Poets Department last year.

"There's not other ones coming," she said. "This is the record I've been wanting to make for a very long time."

Swift shares new details of buying back her masters

The Life of a Showgirl will be Swift's first new album since she bought back the rights to her master recordings in May from Shamrock Capital — which she announced in a letter to fans at the time but had not spoken publicly about until the podcast.

"It's always been a huge thing for me," Swift said on the podcast. "Like since I was a teenager, I've been actively saving up money to buy my music back."

The private equity group acquired her masters from music executive Scooter Braun, who bought them in 2019 when he acquired Swift's first music label, Big Machine Label Group. That sparked her years-long quest to re-record her first six albums, releasing them as "Taylor's Version" alongside previously unreleased vault tracks.

"It was so exciting to get to have that opportunity, but … I thought about not owning my music every day," Swift said.

After the Eras Tour, she said, she sent her mom and brother to meet with Shamrock Capital about potentially buying back her masters outright. Swift, getting visibly emotional, said her mom called her a few months later to tell her it had happened.

"I just very dramatically hit the floor, for real, like honestly just started balling my eyes out," Swift said, adding that the deal changed her life. "I think about this every day now but instead of it being an intrusive thought that hurts me, it's: 'I can't believe this happened, like how lucky am I?'"

Swift's sourdough era, and other takeaways

Swift and Kelce reminisced about the early days of their romance, with Swift saying Kelce never reached out to her team after his podcast overture to try to meet her in Kansas City because "he thought that 'cause he knows the elevator lady, that he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room."

While she joked that the move wouldn't have worked, she did say Kelce's heart-on-his-sleeve approach made her feel like she was in a John Hughes rom-com.

"I was like, 'If this guy isn't crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager,'" Swift said.

Kelce responded: "And I was sitting there at the Eras Tour listening to every single one of those songs like, 'I know what she wants me to do.'"

The two say they bonded in part over the similarities in their careers.

"Our job is to entertain people for three-plus hours in NFL stadiums," Swift said, with Kelce adding they compared physical therapy stories, especially after Swift finished her grueling Eras Tour ("it was a lot of being in a state of perpetual physical discomfort").

When asked how the couple handle the public fixation around their relationship, Swift said she has learned not to look at what people say about her online.

"I have so many friends or acquaintances or people who are like, they'll see one comment they don't like and it will ruin their day," she said. "And I just want to say to them, 'You should think of your energy as if it's expensive, as if it's a luxury item. Not everyone can afford it.'"

Swift said she only really looks at the internet "when Travis shows me videos of otters on his Instagram algorithm" and for sourdough inspiration — a hobby she said she picked up at home with her parents as they recovered from their respective surgeries this summer.

"The sourdough's taken over my life in a huge way," Swift said. "I'm really talking about bread 60% of the time now."

