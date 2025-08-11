© 2025 91.9 KVCR

What's at stake in the planned Trump-Putin meeting on Friday

By Franco Ordoñez,
A Martínez
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:06 AM PDT

President Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to discuss a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. NPR takes a look at what's at stake.

