Local activists hold 'Pots and Pans' protest outside Norma Torres's office

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published July 30, 2025 at 10:28 AM PDT
Pro-Palestinian protestors on Inland Empire Blvd., banging on pots and pans outside Congresswoman Norma Torres's office.
Toni Lopez
The loud banging of pots and pans echoed in the street as about 40 people gathered in front of Torres’s office.

Bisan Owda is a journalist in the Gaza strip. Last week, she made a post asking members of the public to “bang pots in front of its embassies, parliaments, and complicit companies, institutions, politicians and officials.”

She wants to see aid allowed into Gaza, and urges the public to demand action.

Ariana Harrison answered the call. She is a member of Ontario United for Liberation.

She says she’s disappointed in Torres’s ongoing support of Israel.

“This is a bipartisan genocide, Norma Torres takes a bunch of money from AIPAC, but she also is just a staunch supporter of the state of Israel, with no caveats. Norma Torres has seen the images, she's seen the videos.”

Torres’s office said the Congresswoman wasn’t in, and offered to schedule time to meet with them.

Harrison says this isn’t the first time they were told this.

“We have tried to meet with her for over 600 days, her office does not respond to us.”

Police were later called onto the scene, but no arrests were made.

Torres did not respond to KVCR’s request for comment.
