© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texans who live in RVs grapple with losing homes, but it's the loss of community that hurts most

By James Hartley
Published July 24, 2025 at 1:03 PM PDT

Dozens of RV parks settled along the Guadalupe River that were destroyed by the Independence Day floods are still waiting to hear if FEMA will provide relief assistance to rebuilt their campers and mobile homes. This region is a favorite for people who have chosen to live near a river and surrounded by nature. As clean up intensifies, some relay on their neighbors. "We're here to help each other," said one of the local residents.

Copyright 2025 NPR
James Hartley