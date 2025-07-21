© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro takes his album 'Blues Experience' on tour

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 21, 2025 at 8:52 AM PDT

Click here for the original audio.

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro teamed up with Fleetwood Mac founder and drummer Mick Fleetwood for his album “Blues Experience,” which released last fall. He’s now out on tour.

We revisit host Scott Tong’s preview of the album with performances by Shimabukuro along with bassist Jackson Waldhoff from NPR’s New York studios in October 2024.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom