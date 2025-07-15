© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The view from Kharkiv, Ukraine, as Russia continues its large and deadly airstrikes on cities and civilians

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 15, 2025 at 8:56 AM PDT

President Trump says NATO allies will buy weapons from the U.S. and give them to Ukraine. Trump also said he’d apply economic penalties on Russia in 50 days unless it agrees to a peace deal.

Ukrainians are feeling uncertainty about the future of military support from the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with security analyst and senior fellow at the Delphi Global Research Center Maria Avdeeva in Kharkiv.

