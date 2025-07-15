Jayden Daniels Foundation Inaugural Community Day

Jayden Daniels became a local hero in San Bernardino when he became the 89th winner of the Heisman trophy and the 2nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Since then, Daniels has begun his own Jayden Daniels Foundation that aims to “empower and support the next generation.”

Specifically, Daniels hopes to give back to his hometown community and provide support to its students and families.

On July 12, the foundation hosted their first major event, and their Inaugural Community Day. The event was held at Daniels’ alma mater, Cajon High School, with partnerships like Walmart and Raising Canes.

Both the San Bernardino Police Department and the San Bernardino City Unified School District were on hand. On-site physicals were also provided for the young athletes for their upcoming school year.

All students received Nike backpacks that were filled with school supplies, while a lucky few were awarded an iPad or Beats speakers through raffle giveaways or by correctly answering trivia questions.

When speaking to the crowd, Daniels expressed his appreciation for his community and that the city means a lot to him. He is grateful for the opportunity to give back and inspire the next generation.