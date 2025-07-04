© 2025 91.9 KVCR

What does being an American mean to you?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 4, 2025 at 8:26 AM PDT
An American flag at Portland Head Light catches the light at sunrise, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. (Robert F. BukatyAP)
An American flag at Portland Head Light catches the light at sunrise, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. (Robert F. BukatyAP)

The Declaration of Independence turns 249 years old on Friday. That document said it is the duty of the United States “to throw off” despotism and tyranny. While it also famously said “that all men are created equal,” it didn’t expressly define who is a citizen. Today, with President Trump declaring an end to automatic citizenship for people born in the United States, we asked, “What does being an American mean to you?”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong listens to some of your responses.

Here & Now Newsroom