'Maybe Happy Ending' scores 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 20, 2025 at 8:49 AM PDT
Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in "Maybe Happy Ending" on Broadway. (Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in "Maybe Happy Ending" on Broadway. (Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

We revisit host Robin Young’s April 2025 conversation with Darren Criss and Helen J. Shen, who star in the musical “Maybe Happy Ending.” The show centers around two failing ‘Helper-Bots’ navigating their retirement years in a community for obsolete — yet disturbingly sentient — robots. Both Criss and the show won Tony awards on June 8.

Here & Now Newsroom