What does it mean to be an American?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 17, 2025 at 6:34 AM PDT
Patriotic souvenirs lie on a picnic blanket before the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. (Michael Dwyer/AP)
Patriotic souvenirs lie on a picnic blanket before the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Independence Day is coming up, and we need your help for a story we’re working on for July 4.

Our question is simple: What does being an American mean to you?

Send us a voice message by clicking on the button below, or submit a written response to letters@hereandnow.org. Please include your full name and contact information. And don’t forget to tell us where you live. Your response may be used on air.

For voice messages, please say and spell your name.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

