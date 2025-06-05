© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Low turnout in Mexico's first-ever judicial elections raises questions of legitimacy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 5, 2025 at 8:58 AM PDT

Mexico is to have an entirely new Supreme Court, and all nine of the incoming justices have ties to President Claudia Sheinbaum’s leftist bloc. Only 13% of voters turned out to vote over the weekend, amid concerns that the unprecedented national election of thousands of judges was designed to favor the governing Morena party.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR Mexico City correspondent Eyder Peralta.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom