Amid job cuts, NOAA predicts another busy hurricane season

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 30, 2025 at 8:27 AM PDT

The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration is predicting more hurricanes than usual this year, fresh on the heels of a devastating storm series in 2024. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has slashed about 900 jobs at NOAA.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with environment reporter Jenny Staletovich of member station WLRN in South Florida about the implications for storm forecasting.

