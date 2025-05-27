© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harvard student body co-president on Trump's effort to ban international students

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 27, 2025 at 8:42 AM PDT

A federal judge has blocked a White House effort to ban Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students. More than a quarter of the university’s students come from outside the U.S.

We check in on the escalating war between Harvard and the Trump administration with Abdullah Shahid Sial, a rising junior from Pakistan who serves as Harvard’s student body co-president.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR Stories - Education
Here & Now Newsroom
More News