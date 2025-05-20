© 2025 91.9 KVCR

'Night Is Not Eternal' documentary follows Cuban democracy activist Rosa Maria Paya

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 20, 2025 at 9:02 AM PDT

Find the original audio here.

In her Peabody award-winning documentary, “Night Is Not Eternal,” director Nanfu Wang follows Cuban democracy activist Rosa Maria Paya, as she works in Cuba and around the world to bring freedom to her country.

Wang sees many parallels between the struggle against authoritarianism in Cuba and in China, where Wang was born.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Wang about “Night Is Not Eternal” and how people living under authoritarianism can fight for change. “Night Is Not Eternal” is an HBO documentary original, and it is streaming now on HBO Max.

