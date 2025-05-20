© 2025 91.9 KVCR

European leaders rattled after Trump-Putin call does not advance Ukraine peace talks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 20, 2025 at 9:03 AM PDT

President Trump talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin for two hours on Monday, but there’s no ceasefire in the works. European allies have suggested that Trump seemed deferential to Putin’s perspective on the Ukraine war.

We get the latest on the phone call and Putin’s ultimate objective in Ukraine with Sergey Radchenko, Cold War historian and Johns Hopkins Professor.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom