KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410 909-384-4444
"Student Stories" is a collection of radio features created by UC Riverside students in the class "Local Public Radio Storytelling with 91.9 KVCR News" taught by Allison Wang. These features spotlight local people, events, and topics of interest.
Local Public Radio Storytelling with 91.9 KVCR News: An Audio Documentary
Allison Wang is an honors student at UC Riverside, majoring in political science and minoring in public policy.
She has been working with KVCR since April 2023. Most notably, she created and taught a course at UC Riverside where she guided students though the process of creating a radio feature. Navigate to the Student Stories series to listen to her students' features!