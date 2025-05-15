© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Supreme Court hears case on birthright citizenship

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 15, 2025 at 8:42 AM PDT

The Supreme Court is looking at cases on Thursday about President Trump’s executive order that tries to end birthright citizenship. Three federal judges also halted his order from taking effect, and the administration is also challenging their ability to do that.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dahlia Lithwick, who writes about law and the courts for Slate and hosts the podcast “Amicus.”

