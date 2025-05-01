© 2025 91.9 KVCR

India-Pakistan tensions high after attack in Kashmir last month

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 1, 2025 at 8:58 AM PDT

Tensions remain high between India and Pakistan following a militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir last month. India blames Pakistan for the attack, and Pakistan denies any connection to it.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Ravi Agrawal, editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy and host of the podcast “FP Live,” about what we know about the attack and if the crisis will escalate.

