© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A brief history of Trump's feud with Pope Francis

By Rachel Treisman
Published April 21, 2025 at 6:13 AM PDT
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with US President Donald Trump (C) and US First Lady Melania Trump during a private audience at the Vatican on May 24, 2017. US President Donald Trump met Pope Francis at the Vatican today in a keenly-anticipated first face-to-face encounter between two world leaders who have clashed repeatedly on several issues.
Alessandra Tarantino
/
AFP via Getty Images
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with US President Donald Trump (C) and US First Lady Melania Trump during a private audience at the Vatican on May 24, 2017. US President Donald Trump met Pope Francis at the Vatican today in a keenly-anticipated first face-to-face encounter between two world leaders who have clashed repeatedly on several issues.

President Trump has acknowledged the pope's death in a one-line post on Truth Social, writing: "Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!"

Trump and Francis clashed repeatedly in recent years.

Trump praised the pope at the start of Francis's papacy, in 2013, several years before Trump reached the White House.

"The new Pope is a humble man, very much like me, which probably explains why I like him so much!" Trump tweeted in December of that year, several months after Francis became pope.

Things soured soon after. During the 2016 election, Francis roundly criticized Trump's campaign proposal to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

"A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian," Francis said at the time.

Trump — who aggressively courted evangelical Christian leaders and voters during his campaign — fired back immediately, saying, "for a religious leader to question a person's faith is disgraceful."

"If and when the Vatican is attacked by ISIS, which as everyone knows is ISIS's ultimate trophy, I can promise you that the Pope would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been President because this would not have happened," he added.

Trump met the Pope during a 2017 trip to the Vatican, later telling reporters: "He is something. We had a fantastic meeting." A photo from the visit, in which Trump is smiling next to a glum-looking Francis, quickly went viral.

Nearly a decade later, amidst the second Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, the pope once again made a rare public rebuke of the president's policies.

In a public letter to U.S. Catholic bishops, February, Francis described the program of mass deportations as a "major crisis."

He said while nations have the right to defend themselves, "the rightly formed conscience cannot fail to make a critical judgment and express its disagreement with any measure that tacitly or explicitly identifies the illegal status of some migrants with criminality."

"The act of deporting people who in many cases have left their own land for reasons of extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution or serious deterioration of the environment, damages the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families, and places them in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness," Francis wrote.

The letter also appeared to respond to widely-criticized comments that Vice President Vance, who is Catholic, had made weeks earlier. Vance said people should care for their family, communities and country before caring for others — and Francis disagreed.

"Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups," the pope wrote.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Corrected: April 21, 2025 at 9:11 AM PDT
An earlier version of this story said the Trump campaign proposed building a wall on the U.S.-Canada border. The proposal was for U.S.-Mexico border.
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman
More News