Israel ramps up military campaign in Gaza as it presents new ceasefire proposal

By Daniel Estrin,
Michel Martin
Published April 1, 2025 at 2:00 AM PDT

Israel is ramping up its military campaign in Gaza, as it presents a new ceasefire proposal with Hamas.

