2025 Grammy Winners: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan and more

Updated February 02, 2025 at 23:51 PM ET

The complete list of nominees and winners presented at the 67th Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, is below. Winners are noted in bold below.

Beyoncé led all artists this year with 11 nominations. She was up for album of the year for Cowboy Carter as well as song and record of the year for "Texas Hold 'Em." Other major nominees included Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. Roan and Carpenter were both nominated for all four of the major general categories — album, song and record of the year, plus best new artist.

1. Record of the Year

"Now And Then" by The Beatles

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" by Beyoncé

"Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter

"360" by Charli xcx

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" by Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" by Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" by Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

2. Album of the Year

New Blue Sun by André 3000

by André 3000 COWBOY CARTER by Beyoncé

Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

by Sabrina Carpenter BRAT by Charli xcx

by Charli xcx Djesse Vol. 4 by Jacob Collier

by Jacob Collier HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

by Billie Eilish The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

by Chappell Roan THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT by Taylor Swift

3. Song of the Year

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)"

BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & FINNEAS, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Die With A Smile" – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

"Fortnight" – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone)

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

"Please Please Please" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

4. Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

5. Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

6. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

7. Best Pop Solo Performance

"BODYGUARD" by Beyoncé

"Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter

"Apple" by Charli xcx

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" by Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" by Chappell Roan

8. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"us." by Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift

"LEVII'S JEANS" by Beyoncé feat. Post Malone

"Guess" by Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

"the boy is mine" by Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

"Die With A Smile" by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

9. Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

by Billie Eilish eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande

by Ariana Grande The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

by Chappell Roan THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT by Taylor Swift

10. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"She's Gone, Dance On" by Disclosure

"Loved" by Four Tet

"leavemealone" by Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

"Neverender" by Justice & Tame Impala

"Witchy" by KAYTRANADA

11. Best Pop Dance Recording

"Make You Mine" by Madison Beer

"Von Dutch" by Charli xcx

"L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]" by Billie Eilish

"yes, and?" by Ariana Grande

"Got Me Started" by Troye Sivan

12. Best Dance/Electronic Album

BRAT by Charli xcx

Three by Four Tet

by Four Tet Hyperdrama by Justice

by Justice Timeless by KAYTRANADA

by KAYTRANADA Telos by Zedd

13. Best Remixed Recording

"Alter Ego (KAYTRANADA remix)" – KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii)

"A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)" – David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey)

"Espresso" (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) – FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

"Jah Sees Them - Amapiano Remix" – Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

"Von Dutch" – A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook feat. Addison Rae)"

14. Best Rock Performance

"Now And Then" by The Beatles

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" by The Black Keys

"The American Dream Is Killing Me" by Green Day

"Gift Horse" by IDLES

"Dark Matter" by Pearl Jam

"Broken Man" by St. Vincent

15. Best Metal Performance

"Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)" by Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne

"Crown of Horns" by Judas Priest

"Suffocate" by Knocked Loose feat. Poppy

"Screaming Suicide" by Metallica

"Cellar Door" by Spiritbox

16. Best Rock Song

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

"Broken Man" – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

"Dark Matter" – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

"Dilemma" – Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt & Tré Cool, songwriters (Green Day)

"Gift Horse" – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

17. Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards by The Black Crowes

by The Black Crowes Romance by Fontaines D.C.

by Fontaines D.C. Saviors by Green Day

by Green Day TANGK by IDLES

by IDLES Dark Matter by Pearl Jam

by Pearl Jam Hackney Diamonds by The Rolling Stones

No Name by Jack White

18. Best Alternative Music Performance

"Neon Pill" Cage by The Elephant

"Song Of The Lake" by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

"Starburster" by Fontaines D.C.

"BYE BYE" by Kim Gordon

"Flea" by St. Vincent

19. Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Charm by Clairo

by Clairo The Collective by Kim Gordon

by Kim Gordon What Now by Brittany Howard

by Brittany Howard All Born Screaming by St. Vincent

20. Best R&B Performance

"Guidance" by Jhené Aiko

"Residuals" by Chris Brown

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" by Coco Jones

"Made For Me (Live On BET)" by Muni Long

"Saturn" by SZA

21. Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Wet" by Marsha Ambrosius

"Can I Have This Groove" by Kenyon Dixon

"No Lie" by Lalah Hathaway feat. Michael McDonald

"Make Me Forget" by Muni Long

"That's You" by Lucky Daye

22. Best R&B Song

"After Hours" – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

"Burning" – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

"Ruined Me" – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

"Saturn" – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

23. Best Progressive R&B Album

TIE: So Glad To Know You by Avery*Sunshine

En Route by Durand Bernarr

by Durand Bernarr Bando Stone And The New World by Childish Gambino

by Childish Gambino Crash by Kehlani

by Kehlani TIE: Why Lawd? by NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

24. Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe) by Chris Brown

Vantablack by Lalah Hathaway

by Lalah Hathaway Revenge by Muni Long

by Muni Long Algorithm by Lucky Daye

by Lucky Daye Coming Home by Usher

25. Best Rap Performance

"Enough (Miami)" by Cardi B

"When The Sun Shines Again" by Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos

"NISSAN ALTIMA" by Doechii

"Houdini" by Eminem

"Like That" by Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Yeah Glo!" by GloRilla

"Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar

26. Best Melodic Rap Performance

"KEHLANI" by Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani

"SPAGHETTII" by Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell & Shaboozey

"We Still Don't Trust You" by Future & Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd

"Big Mama" by Latto

"3:AM" by Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu

27. Best Rap Song

"Asteroids" – Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody feat. Hit-Boy)

"Carnival" – Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) feat. Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)

"Like That" – Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe "BbyKobe" Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar)

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

"Yeah Glo!" – Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

28. Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later by J. Cole

by J. Cole The Auditorium, Vol. 1 by Common & Pete Rock

by Common & Pete Rock Alligator Bites Never Heal by Doechii

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) by Eminem

by Eminem We Don't Trust You by Future & Metro Boomin

29. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say by Queen Sheba

by Queen Sheba cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series by Omari Hardwick

by Omari Hardwick Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 In The Beginning Was The Word by Malik Yusef

by Malik Yusef The Heart, The Mind, The Soul by Tank And The Bangas

The Seven Number Ones by Mad Skillz

30. Best Jazz Performance

"Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)" by The Baylor Project

"Phoenix Reimagined (Live)" by Lakecia Benjamin feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield

"Juno" by Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

"Twinkle Twinkle Little Me" by Samara Joy feat. Sullivan Fortner

"Little Fears" by Dan Pugach Big Band feat. Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts

31. Best Jazz Vocal Album

Journey In Black by Christie Dashiell

by Christie Dashiell Wildflowers Vol. 1 by Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner

by Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner A Joyful Holiday by Samara Joy

Milton + esperanza by Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding

by Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding My Ideal by Catherine Russell & Sean Mason

32. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Owl Song by Ambrose Akinmusire feat. Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley

by Ambrose Akinmusire feat. Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley Beyond This Place by Kenny Barron feat. Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson

by Kenny Barron feat. Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson Phoenix Reimagined (Live) by Lakecia Benjamin

by Lakecia Benjamin Remembrance by Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

Solo Game by Sullivan Fortner

33. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Returning To Forever by John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band

by John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band And So It Goes by The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

by The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Walk A Mile In My Shoe by Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band

by Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band Bianca Reimagined: Music For Paws And Persistence by Dan Pugach Big Band

Golden City by Miguel Zenón

34. Best Latin Jazz Album

Spain Forever Again by Michel Camilo & Tomatito

by Michel Camilo & Tomatito Cubop Lives! by Zaccai Curtis

COLLAB by Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

by Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba Time And Again by Eliane Elias

by Eliane Elias El Trio: Live in Italy by Horacio 'El Negro' Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola

by Horacio 'El Negro' Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola Cuba And Beyond by Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet

by Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet As I Travel by Donald Vega feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero

35. Best Alternative Jazz Album

Night Reign by Arooj Aftab

by Arooj Aftab New Blue Sun by André 3000

by André 3000 Code Derivation by Robert Glasper

by Robert Glasper Foreverland by Keyon Harrold

by Keyon Harrold No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin by Meshell Ndegeocello

36. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

À Fleur De Peau by Cyrille Aimée

by Cyrille Aimée Visions by Norah Jones

Good Together by Lake Street Dive

by Lake Street Dive Impossible Dream by Aaron Lazar

by Aaron Lazar Christmas Wish by Gregory Porter

37. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Plot Armor by Taylor Eigsti

Rhapsody In Blue by Béla Fleck

by Béla Fleck Orchestras (Live) by Bill Frisell feat. Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan

by Bill Frisell feat. Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan Mark by Mark Guiliana

by Mark Guiliana Speak To Me by Julian Lage

38. Best Musical Theater Album

Hell's Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

39. Best Country Solo Performance

"16 CARRIAGES" by Beyoncé

"I Am Not Okay" by Jelly Roll

"The Architect" by Kacey Musgraves

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey

"It Takes A Woman" by Chris Stapleton

40. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Cowboys Cry Too" by Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan

"II MOST WANTED" by Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus

"Break Mine" by Brothers Osborne

"Bigger Houses" by Dan + Shay

"I Had Some Help" by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

41. Best Country Song

"The Architect" – Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

"I Am Not Okay" – Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)

"I Had Some Help" – Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen)

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

42. Best Country Album

COWBOY CARTER by Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion by Post Malone

by Post Malone Deeper Well by Kacey Musgraves

by Kacey Musgraves Higher by Chris Stapleton

by Chris Stapleton Whirlwind by Lainey Wilson

43. Best American Roots Performance

"Blame It On Eve" by Shemekia Copeland

"Nothing In Rambling" by The Fabulous Thunderbirds feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood

"Lighthouse" by Sierra Ferrell

"The Ballad Of Sally Anne" by Rhiannon Giddens

44. Best Americana Performance

"YA YA" by Beyoncé

"Subtitles" by Madison Cunningham

"Don't Do Me Good" by Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves

"American Dreaming" by Sierra Ferrell

"Runaway Train" by Sarah Jarosz

"Empty Trainload Of Sky" by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

45. Best American Roots Song

"Ahead Of The Game" – Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)

"All In Good Time" – Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine feat. Fiona Apple)

"All My Friends" – Aoife O'Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O'Donovan)

"American Dreaming" – Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)

"Blame It On Eve" – John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)

46. Best Americana Album

The Other Side by T Bone Burnett

by T Bone Burnett $10 Cowboy by Charley Crockett

by Charley Crockett Trail Of Flowers by Sierra Ferrell

Polaroid Lovers by Sarah Jarosz

by Sarah Jarosz No One Gets Out Alive by Maggie Rose

by Maggie Rose Tigers Blood by Waxahatchee

47. Best Bluegrass Album

I Built A World by Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

by Bronwyn Keith-Hynes Songs Of Love And Life by The Del McCoury Band

by The Del McCoury Band No Fear by Sister Sadie

by Sister Sadie Live Vol. 1 by Billy Strings

Earl Jam by Tony Trischka

by Tony Trischka Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman by Dan Tyminski

48. Best Traditional Blues Album

Hill Country Love by Cedric Burnside

by Cedric Burnside Struck Down by The Fabulous Thunderbirds

by The Fabulous Thunderbirds One Guitar Woman by Sue Foley

by Sue Foley Sam's Place by Little Feat

by Little Feat Swingin' Live At The Church In Tulsa by The Taj Mahal Sextet

49. Best Contemporary Blues Album

Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 by Joe Bonamassa

by Joe Bonamassa Blame It On Eve by Shemekia Copeland

by Shemekia Copeland Friendlytown by Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour

by Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour Mileage by Ruthie Foster

The Fury by Antonio Vergara

50. Best Folk Album

American Patchwork Quartet by American Patchwork Quartet

by American Patchwork Quartet Weird Faith by Madi Diaz

by Madi Diaz Bright Future by Adrianne Lenker

by Adrianne Lenker All My Friends by Aoife O'Donovan

by Aoife O'Donovan Woodland by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

51. Best Regional Roots Music Album

25 Back To My Roots by Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

by Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles feat. J'Wan Boudreaux

by Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles feat. J'Wan Boudreaux Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by New Breed Brass Band feat. Trombone Shorty

by New Breed Brass Band feat. Trombone Shorty Kuini by Kalani Pe'a

Stories From The Battlefield by The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

52. Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Church Doors" by Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence & Sir William James Baptist, songwriters

"Yesterday" by Melvin Crispell III

"Hold On (Live)" by Ricky Dillard

"Holy Hands" by DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters

"One Hallelujah" by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton feat. Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

53. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"Holy Forever (Live)" by Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson feat. CeCe Winans

"Praise" by Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

"Firm Foundation (He Won't)" by Honor & Glory feat. Disciple

"In The Name Of Jesus" by JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music feat. Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters

"In The Room" by Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

"That's My King" CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters

54. Best Gospel Album

Covered Vol. 1 by Melvin Crispell III

by Melvin Crispell III Choirmaster II (Live) by Ricky Dillard

by Ricky Dillard Father's Day by Kirk Franklin

by Kirk Franklin Still Karen by Karen Clark Sheard

by Karen Clark Sheard More Than This by CeCe Winans

55. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Heart Of A Human by DOE

When Wind Meets Fire by Elevation Worship

by Elevation Worship Child Of God by Forrest Frank

by Forrest Frank Coat Of Many Colors by Brandon Lake

by Brandon Lake The Maverick Way Complete by Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

56. Best Roots Gospel Album

The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 by Authentic Unlimited

by Authentic Unlimited The Gospel According To Mark by Mark D. Conklin

by Mark D. Conklin Rhapsody by The Harlem Gospel Travelers

by The Harlem Gospel Travelers Church by Cory Henry

Loving You by The Nelons

57. Best Latin Pop Album

Funk Generation by Anitta

by Anitta El Viaje by Luis Fonsi

by Luis Fonsi GARCÍA by Kany García

by Kany García Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran by Shakira

ORQUÍDEAS by Kali Uchis

58. Best Música Urbana Album

nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana by Bad Bunny

by Bad Bunny Rayo by J Balvin

by J Balvin FERXXOCALIPSIS by Feid

by Feid LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN by Residente

att. by Young Miko

59. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Compita del Destino by El David Aguilar

by El David Aguilar Pa' Tu Cuerpa by Cimafunk

by Cimafunk Autopoiética by Mon Laferte

by Mon Laferte GRASA by NATHY PELUSO

by NATHY PELUSO ¿Quién trae las cornetas? by Rawayana

60. Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Diamantes by Chiquis

by Chiquis Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 by Carín León

ÉXODO by Peso Pluma

by Peso Pluma De Lejitos by Jessi Uribe

61. Best Tropical Latin Album

MUEVENSE by Marc Anthony

by Marc Anthony Bailar by Sheila E.

by Sheila E. Radio Güira by Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

by Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) by Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Vacilón Santiaguero by Kiki Valera

62. Best Global Music Performance

"Raat Ki Rani" by Arooj Aftab

"A Rock Somewhere" by Jacob Collier feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal

"Rise" by Rocky Dawuni

"Bemba Colorá" by Sheila E. feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar

"Sunlight To My Soul" by Angélique Kidjo feat. Soweto Gospel Choir

"Kashira" by Masa Takumi feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung

63. Best African Music Performance

"Tomorrow" by Yemi Alade

"MMS" by Asake & Wizkid

"Sensational" by Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

"Higher" by Burna Boy

"Love Me JeJe" by Tems

64. Best Global Music Album

Alkebulan II by Matt B feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Paisajes by Ciro Hurtado

by Ciro Hurtado Heis by Rema

by Rema Historias De Un Flamenco by Antonio Rey

by Antonio Rey Born In The Wild by Tems

65. Best Reggae Album

Take It Easy by Collie Buddz

by Collie Buddz Party With Me by Vybz Kartel

by Vybz Kartel Never Gets Late Here by Shenseea

by Shenseea Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) (Various Artists)

Evolution by The Wailers

66. Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

Break Of Dawn by Ricky Kej

by Ricky Kej Triveni by Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon

Visions Of Sounds De Luxe by Chris Redding

by Chris Redding Opus by Ryuichi Sakamoto

by Ryuichi Sakamoto Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn by Anoushka Shankar

by Anoushka Shankar Warriors Of Light by Radhika Vekaria

67. Best Children's Music Album

Brillo, Brillo! by Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Creciendo by Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

by Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats My Favorite Dream by John Legend

by John Legend Solid Rock Revival by Rock For ChildrenWorld Wide Playdate by Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

68. Best Comedy Album

Armageddon by Ricky Gervais

by Ricky Gervais The Dreamer by Dave Chappelle

The Prisoner by Jim Gaffigan

by Jim Gaffigan Someday You'll Die by Nikki Glaser

by Nikki Glaser Where Was I by Trevor Noah

69. Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words – Guy Oldfield, producer

– Guy Oldfield, producer …And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton

– George Clinton Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones – Dolly Parton

– Dolly Parton Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter

My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand

70. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

The Color Purple (Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Deadpool & Wolverine (Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein – London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper

Saltburn (Various Artists)

(Various Artists) Twisters: The Album (Various Artists)

71. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer

– Laura Karpman, composer Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

– Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer

– Kris Bowers, composer Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer

Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

72. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Pinar Toprak, composer

– Pinar Toprak, composer God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla – Bear McCreary, composer

– Bear McCreary, composer Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – John Paesano, composer

– John Paesano, composer Star Wars Outlaws – Wilbert Roget, II, composer

– Wilbert Roget, II, composer Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord – Winifred Phillips, composer

73. Best Song Written For Visual Media

"Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" [from Twisters: The Album ] – Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)

] – Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs) "Better Place" [from TROLLS Band Together ] – Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)

] – Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake) "Can't Catch Me Now" [from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ] – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

] – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo) "It Never Went Away" [from American Symphony ] – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Love Will Survive" [from The Tattooist of Auschwitz] – Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)

74. Best Music Video

"Tailor Swif" by A$AP Rocky; Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors

"360" by Charli xcx; Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo & Evan Thicke, video producers

"Houdini" by Eminem; Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna & Justin Diener, video producers

"Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Sam Canter & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

"Fortnight" by Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone; Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer

75. Best Music Film

American Symphony (Jon Batiste) – Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman & Joedan Okun, video producers

June (June Carter Cash) – Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson & Kristen Vaurio, video producers

(June Carter Cash) – Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson & Kristen Vaurio, video producers Kings From Queens (Run DMC) – Kirk Fraser, video director; William H. Masterson III, video producer

(Run DMC) – Kirk Fraser, video director; William H. Masterson III, video producer Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (Steven Van Zandt) – Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher & Bill Teck, video producers

(Steven Van Zandt) – Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher & Bill Teck, video producers The Greatest Night In Pop (Various Artists) – Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie & Harriet Sternberg, video producers

76. Best Recording Package

The Avett Brothers – Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)

– Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers) Baker Hotel – Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)

– Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green) BRAT – Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)

F-1 Trillion – Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon & Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone)

– Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon & Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone) Hounds Of Love The Baskerville Edition – Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

– Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush) Jug Band Millionaire – Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

– Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers) Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease – Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)

77. Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Half Living Things – Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf)

– Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf) Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea – Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

– Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush) In Utero – Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)

– Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana) Mind Games – Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)

Unsuk Chin – Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker)

– Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker) We Blame Chicago – Rebeka Arce & Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)

78. Best Album Notes

After Midnight – Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney's Syncopated Orchestras)

– Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney's Syncopated Orchestras) The Carnegie Hall Concert – Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)

– Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane) Centennial – Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)

John Culshaw - The Art Of The Producer - The Early Years 1948-55 – Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)

– Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw) SONtrack Original De La Película "Al Son De Beno" – Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)

79. Best Historical Album

Centennial – Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists)

Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition – Charles F. Spicer, Jr. & Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood & Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers (Prince & The New Power Generation)

– Charles F. Spicer, Jr. & Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood & Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers (Prince & The New Power Generation) Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings – Tom Laskey & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)

– Tom Laskey & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson) Pepito Y Paquito – Pepe De Lucía & Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer (Pepe De Lucía And Paco De Lucía)

– Pepe De Lucía & Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer (Pepe De Lucía And Paco De Lucía) The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording - Super Deluxe Edition) – Mike Matessino & Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick & Mike Matessino, mastering engineers (Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews)

80. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Algorithm – Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Stephan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)

– Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Stephan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye) Cyan Blue – Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon & Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)

– Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon & Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson) Deeper Well – Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder & Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)

– Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder & Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves) empathogen – Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti & Mitch McCarthy, engineers; Joe La Porta, mastering engineer (WILLOW)

– Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti & Mitch McCarthy, engineers; Joe La Porta, mastering engineer (WILLOW) i/o – Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May & Dom Shaw, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)

Short n' Sweet – Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O'Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)

81. Best Engineered Album, Classical

Adams: Girls Of The Golden West – Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

– Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale) Andres: The Blind Banister – Silas Brown, Doron Schachter & Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev & Metropolis Ensemble)

– Silas Brown, Doron Schachter & Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev & Metropolis Ensemble) Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit – Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Clear Voices In The Dark – Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard & Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

– Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard & Skylark Vocal Ensemble) Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina – Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

82. Producer Of The Year, Classical

Erica Brenner

Christoph Franke

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Dirk Sobotka

83. Best Immersive Audio Album

Avalon – Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; Rhett Davies & Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music)

– Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; Rhett Davies & Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music) Genius Loves Company – Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling & Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles With Various Artists)

– Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling & Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles With Various Artists) Henning Sommerro: Borders – Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

– Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra) i/o (In-Side Mix) – Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel & Richard Russell, immersive producers (Peter Gabriel)

Pax – Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)

84. Best Instrumental Composition

At Last – Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)

– Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg) Communion – Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)

– Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra) "I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time" – André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)

"Remembrance" – Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea & Béla Fleck)

Strands – Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman)

85. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Baby Elephant Walk – Encore" – Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)

"Bridge Over Troubled Water" – Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier feat. John Legend & Tori Kelly)

"Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)" – Béla Fleck & Ferde Grofé, arrangers (Béla Fleck feat. Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton)

"Rose Without The Thorns" – Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying feat. säje & Tonality)

"Silent Night" – Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)

86. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"Alma" – Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje feat. Regina Carter)

"Always Come Back" – Matt Jones, arranger (John Legend)

"b i g f e e l i n g s" – Willow, arranger (WILLOW)

"Last Surprise" (from Persona 5 ) – Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band feat. Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher)

) – Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band feat. Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher) "The Sound Of Silence" – Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry feat. Sleeping At Last)

87. Best Orchestral Performance

Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance – Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)

– Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra) Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major – JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

– JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra) Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen – Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

– Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra) Stravinsky: The Firebird – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

88. Best Opera Recording

Adams: Girls Of The Golden West – John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

– John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale) Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

– Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Moravec: The Shining – Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)

– Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus) Puts: The Hours – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O'Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

– Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O'Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Saariaho: Adriana Mater – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O'Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

89. Best Choral Performance

Clear Voices In The Dark – Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski & Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

– Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski & Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble) A Dream So Bright - Choral Music Of Jake Runestad – Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)

– Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices) Handel: Israel In Egypt – Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry & Edward Vogel; Apollo's Fire; Apollo's Singers)

– Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry & Edward Vogel; Apollo's Fire; Apollo's Singers) Ochre – Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Sheehan: Akathist – Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D'Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan & Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices & Trinity Youth Chorus)

90. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles by JACK Quartet

by JACK Quartet Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97, 'Archduke' by Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax

by Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax Cerrone: Beaufort Scales by Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei Ensemble Home by Miró Quartet

by Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei Ensemble by Miró Quartet Rectangles And Circumstance by Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion

91. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Akiho: Longing by Andy Akiho

by Andy Akiho Bach: Goldberg Variations by Víkingur Ólafsson

Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D'Arc by Seth Parker Woods; Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

by Seth Parker Woods; Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up) Entourer by Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)

by Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance) Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra by Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)

92. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Beyond The Years - Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price – Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist

A Change Is Gonna Come – Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles

– Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles Newman: Bespoke Songs – Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña & Garrick Zoeter)

– Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña & Garrick Zoeter) Show Me The Way – Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist

– Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder – Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d'Oro)

93. Best Classical Compendium

Akiho: BeLonging – Andy Akiho & Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon & Mark Dover, producers

– Andy Akiho & Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon & Mark Dover, producers American Counterpoints – Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

– Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode – JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Bernd Gottinger, producer

– JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Bernd Gottinger, producer Mythologies II – Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies & Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, conductor; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse & Kitt Wakeley, producers

– Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies & Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, conductor; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse & Kitt Wakeley, producers Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

94. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello – Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios)

– Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios) Coleman: Revelry – Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda)

– Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda) Lang: Composition As Explanation – David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird)

– David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird) Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina – Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Saariaho: Adriana Mater – Kaija Saariaho, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra)

