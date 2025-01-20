Up next: Trump will head to Capital One Arena

We're waiting for President Trump to arrive at Capital One Arena, which is a short drive away. He's been at the Capitol, where he had lunch with members of Congress and then reviewed the troops, his first formal act as commander-in-chief.

Trump promised his supporters he'd speak at the arena when plans shifted indoors given the cold temperatures in Washington, D.C. The arena has been filled to capacity with his supporters for hours.

