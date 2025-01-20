Up next: Trump will head to Capital One Arena

© 2025 91.9 KVCR

By Heidi Glenn
Published January 20, 2025 at 1:35 PM PST

We're waiting for President Trump to arrive at Capital One Arena, which is a short drive away. He's been at the Capitol, where he had lunch with members of Congress and then reviewed the troops, his first formal act as commander-in-chief.

Trump promised his supporters he'd speak at the arena when plans shifted indoors given the cold temperatures in Washington, D.C. The arena has been filled to capacity with his supporters for hours.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Trump Inauguration Day 2025
Heidi Glenn
Heidi Glenn has been the Washington Desk’s digital editor since 2022, and at NPR since 2007, when she was hired as the National Desk’s digital producer. In between she has served as Morning Edition’s lead digital editor, helping the show’s audio stories find life online.
