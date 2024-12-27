© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Luigi Mangione's legal strategy

By Samantha Max
Published December 27, 2024 at 3:06 PM PST

Questions are swirling about the legal strategy around Luigi Mangione's criminal charges. His attorney is among those questioning the fairness, arguing that he won't get a fair trial.

Samantha Max
