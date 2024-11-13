Perris Mayoral candidate Lupe Gomez removed from city commission over alleged misconduct

Correction Note: The information from Senator Richard Roth's statement has been edited for clarity.

Perris Mayoral Candidate Guadalupe “Lupe” Gomez was removed from the city’s Planning Commission Tuesday by the city council over concerns about her professional conduct.

Mayor Vargas, who appointed Gomez to the commission in 2021, introduced the proposal for her removal, citing public complaints about her behavior.

“Given the fact that she was running for mayor, I refrained from trying to remove her so that she could have a fair shot at the election,” Vargas said. “Now that the election is over, this is why we're bringing it up…It is in the best interest of our city to remove her and appoint someone more committed to the council policies and who respects order in the city and our rules.”

Councilwoman Rita Rogers also voiced concerns about Gomez’s actions during an August planning commission meeting, stating her behavior was inappropriate for a commissioner.

“Ms. Gomez made several disparaging remarks about the City Council,” said Rogers. “She questioned our decisions in front of the public…[and] said we would fail leadership.”

Gomez disputed the allegations, claiming Vargas acted in retaliation following their mayoral race and accusing him of making derogatory comments about her religious affiliation with the Light of the World Church.

“I have people who came to me and told me…‘Hey, the mayor came up to me, and he said, ‘Well, come to find out, I appointed a lunatic that belongs to a cult,’” Gomez said.

Vargas, denied this at the meeting, saying, “Just for the record, the issue here is not about your religion. The issue here is about your behavior.”

The Light of the World Church, led by Joaquin Naason Garcia, has faced recent controversy after Garcia’s conviction on sex crime charges. Gomez is a member of the church, which has a congregation in Perris and other locations across the Inland Empire.

During public comment, Sochil Martin — featured in a HBO documentary on the church — claimed Gomez had sheltered her on Garcia’s orders. Martin said she contacted Senator Richard Roth (D-Riverside) to address Gomez’s alleged involvement in criminal acts connected to Garcia.

“I am the person who said on social media , speaking to the senator who had endorsed Mrs. Gomez because I was worried, letting him know what was going on,” Martin stated in her comments.

Gomez denies Martin's allegations.

"All she is doing is trying to destroy me, my character, my family," she said.

In an emailed statement, Roth confirmed his office advised Martin to contact local law enforcement.

“She responded, saying she had already contacted law enforcement, and then requested a meeting with me, her, and her lawyers to discuss a legislative proposal on the issue,” Roth’s statement reads.

A meeting date was proposed by Roth, but to date he has not received a response from Martin or her lawyer.

Regarding Ms. Gomez, Roth said, “Due to her failure to clarify her involvement with Ms. Martin, and particularly her campaign’s lack of response to the serious allegations raised by Ms. Martin, I withdrew my endorsement on Oct. 16.”

In California, government bodies can remove commission members without cause.

As of the last election update, Vargas is leading Gomez by a little over 2,100 votes in the Perris Mayoral contest, according to Riverside County’s Registrar of Voters. About 60% of ballots have been counted.

