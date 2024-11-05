IECN'S Manny Sandoval: Rialto Mayoral race heats up amid tensions, lawsuits and high-profile candidates

EDITOR'S NOTE: This interview has been edited for clarity.

ANTHONY VICTORIA: For 91.9 KVCR News, I’m Anthony Victoria

I'm here with Manny Sandoval, publisher and reporter with Inland Empire community news. And he's here tonight to speak about the Rialto mayoral election race.

VICTORIA: Manny, share with us a little bit more about the mayoral race and just the contentious nature of it.

MANNY SANDOVAL: So in one word, the Rialto mayoral race, I would say, without a doubt, is chaotic.

VICTORIA: Yeah. And so, because there are three candidates that are currently on the council dais, how has that shaped the race, and what have you heard from the candidates in regards to their platforms and what they seek to do if they are elected?

SANDOVAL: So I've actually heard a lot of complaints about Mayor Deborah Roberson. She's been on the dais for about 20-plus years. She's been on the council, actually for 12 years, and then Mayor for the past eight years. So I know Joe Baca Sr. has presented to city staff about term limits, and I know you know, Mayor Robertson has responded by saying, ‘Well, your term limit is up when the people no longer vote for you.’ So, it's interesting, because those two specifically are obviously the most experienced, but I would say, also have the most awkward interaction with each other during council meetings.

In terms of Rafael Trujillo, who's a council member currently. It’s funny because he has been criticized for campaigning as if he is the incumbent. His ethics have been questioned by city council, specifically Mayor Robertson, some residents, just because of the fact that his campaign signage states, ‘Our mayor, Rafael Trujillo.’ And so he, when I spoke to him, he basically told me that what he means by that is that he's ready to be everybody's Mayor on day one and that he is ready to go. So who knows what is what. What's true in that regard, but that's the issue that he's had on hand.

VICTORIA: So definitely a lot of tension, a lot of back and forth between all three candidates?

SANDOVAL: A lot of tension and a lot of back and forth between all three candidates. And, you know, something that pops up all the time is Mayor Robertson and her lawsuit against the city of Rialto, which is for the mismanagement of her retirement fund, as well as for ageism against her, etc. And so I know there's been people such as Joe Baca Sr., who has been very critical in terms of him stating firmly that he doesn't think that a candidate should be elected if they're suing the city.

VICTORIA: In regards to her legal troubles, do you think that is having an impact on how voters see her and how candidates maybe use that to their advantage to point out some criticisms in with Mayor Robertson?

SANDOVAL: Well, I mean, I believe that it would work to the advantage of Joe Baca Sr. I think he has an advantage just in general because of his name recognition. Obviously, having served as a congressman, served in the assembly. His son is on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. It's Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. So I think that he has definitely referenced her lawsuit against the city in multiple interviews. I do think that it's going to hurt Robertson in the end, just because it's a bad look, and she's going up against Joe Baca, who has that name recognition in this area. I feel like even if people don't know what he does exactly, they know the last name.

VICTORIA: Awesome, Manny. Well, thank you so much for your time and good luck to you with your reporting.

SANDOVAL: Thank you guys so much.

