In 'The Blue Hour,' author Paula Hawkins dives into secrets, lies and murder

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 29, 2024 at 8:41 AM PDT
The cover of "The Blue Hour" and author Paula Hawkins. (Courtesy of HarperCollins and Kate Neil)
/
Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on May 9, 2025. Click here for that audio.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with thriller author Paula Hawkins about her new novel “The Blue Hour.” The book centers around a recently deceased artist and the people who lay claim to her work and her story.

Book excerpt: ‘The Blue Hour’

By Paula Hawkins

Excerpted from “The Blue Hour” by Paula Hawkins. Reprinted with permission from Mariner Books/HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright © 2024 by Paula Hawkins.

Here & Now Newsroom