KVCR Midday News 9/16: The latest on SoCal's wildfires

NOTE: Information in audio and digital print may change as new details on wildfires emerge.

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown.

Stories highlighted today include:

Firefighters making progress on Southern California wildfires

Airport Fire Update:

The Airport Fire is 31% contained. It has destroyed 160 structures and resulted in 14 injuries.

Evacuation centers and shelters are open across Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties for residents and animals affected by the fires.

Bridge Fire Update:

The Bridge Fire has expanded to 54,690 acres and remains just 11% contained. So far, 54 structures have been destroyed, but there have been no reported injuries or fatalities.

Line Fire Update:

The Line Fire has burned over 39,000 acres and is now 42% contained. Authorities have arrested 34-year-old Justin Halstenberg, who is accused of starting the fire. Three firefighters have been injured, and one structure has been lost.

Red cross provides vital support for wildfire evacuees across SoCal

The American Red Cross is offering essential services to wildfire evacuees at centers in Victorville, Fontana and Pomona, including meals, medical care and pet assistance.

Evacuees of the fires shared their stories with KVCR reporters, highlighting the impact and relief provided by these shelters.

For more details, visit redcross.org/socal or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

UC Berkeley poll shows Latino voters could be struggling to find affordable housing and food

A new poll from UC Berkeley reveals that Latino voters in the Inland Empire could be struggling to find affordable housing and healthy food.

The poll conducted by the university’s Possibility Lab and Institute of Governmental Studies surveyed 227 Latino voters in the region. Of those respondents, 80% said they struggle to find access to affordable housing and 70% face challenges finding healthy food options.

Jesse Melgar, founder of the CIELO Fund, which supports Latino-focused initiatives in the Inland Empire, helped commission the poll and also served as one of its authors.

"It's really up to the elected officials, to folks who represent these communities ,to hopefully use this data to inform data driven policy solutions."

