Two 16-year-old boys arrested in connection with Hawarden Fire in Riverside

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the Hawarden Fire in Riverside.

Riverside police officials say two of the suspects have been arrested, while a third suspect who lives in Northern California, faces charges and is expected to appear in court.

Due to the suspects' ages, officials have only disclosed that the boys are 16-years-old.

"What we can share is that the fireworks they ignited were not only illegal in Riverside, but are classified as dangerous under California law," said Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The fire scorched 600 acres, destroyed seven homes and damaged 18 structures — causing $28 million in damages and costing about $1.5 million to fight. Fire officials say the fire started on July 21 and wasn’t fully contained until July 29.

Despite knowing illegal fireworks were the cause, arson investigators are continuing their work.

